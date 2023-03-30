The final estimate for GDP shows the US economy grew at 2.6% last quarter

The US economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated. A man carries siding into a house at a new home construction site in Trappe, Maryland, in 2022.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The US economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter than initially estimated, as consumer spending continued to trail off.

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — increased 2.6% for the final three months of 2022, according to the Commerce Department's third and final reading for the quarter. Economists were expecting GDP growth to hold steady at 2.7%, according to Refinitiv.

