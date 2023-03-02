The gulf between Black homeowners and White is actually getting bigger, not smaller

The gap between Black homeownership rates and that of any other race or ethnic group is even larger now than in 2011. Pictured is a residential neighborhood in 2022 in Miramar, Florida.

While more Americans own homes today than a decade ago and the rate is increasing across all races, the gap between Black homeownership rates and that of any other race or ethnic group is even larger now than in 2011, according to a new analysis by the National Association of Realtors.

Across a slew of metrics, the challenges Black home buyers are up against are sizeable and showing little improvement.

