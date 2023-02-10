When you're the last lone surviving store in any industry, you've earned the right to have fun and hype it up. That's exactly what the only remaining store of the Blockbuster video rental chain is doing, and it's during the Super Bowl. And it helps if you still have a VCR, of course.

The store in Bend, Oregon has been teasing an upcoming ad on Instagram @blockbusterbend with a post that says, "Is the world coming to an end or is Blockbuster releasing its first commercial in a really, really long time" Yes. See you on 2/12/23."

