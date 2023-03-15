The last time a British finance minister unveiled a "budget for growth," UK financial markets crashed and mortgage rates shot up, threatening to tip an already weak economy into a deep recession. Kwasi Kwarteng was out of office within weeks, to be followed shortly by his boss, former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt will do all he can to avoid the drama that engulfed last September's "mini" budget when he lays out the government's spending and tax plans Wednesday. But he will deliver his budget against essentially the same gloomy backdrop: the UK economy is stuck in the doldrums.

