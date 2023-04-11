Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, step aside. Resale clothing shoppers are bypassing previously-owned luxury brands at discounted prices in favor of scoring secondhand mid-tier brands for less.

More affordable brands, such as Madewell, Zara, Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch and Levi's are now the most popular brands with the best resale value, according to a new joint annual industry report from ThredUp, the world's largest online thrift and consignment platform, and research and analytics firm GlobalData.

