The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening

On April 18, Netflix posted weaker-than-expected subscriber growth for the first three months of this year, causing its stock to fall as much as 8% in after-hours trading.

 Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Netflix on Tuesday said it will move forward with a broad rollout of its paid account sharing option in the second quarter, after having delayed it during the prior quarter.

Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.

