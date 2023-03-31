When the Biden administration's proposed rule for which vehicles qualify for its revamped EV tax credit goes into effect on April 18, the number of eligible cars will actually shrink.

President Joe Biden and auto companies face a conundrum as they try to exponentially increase the number of electric vehicles on the road: The federal tax credit to help American consumers save up to $7,500 on an EV comes with incredibly complex requirements -- including that their batteries and components must have come from the US or countries it has a free-trade agreement with.

