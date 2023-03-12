Late last year, Dan Sinker found himself in a "Groundhog Day" situation. When he would check his notifications tab on Twitter, Sinker, who has tens of thousands of followers, often saw the platform recommend the same weeks-old tweet from another user. As Sinker described the situation in one tweet in early December, "we're back to November 7 in my mentions again."

The glitch was emblematic of a larger problem for Twitter: In the weeks after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the company in late October and quickly began slashing staff, parts of the social network just stopped working. Replies to tweets would show up out of order, the notifications tab wouldn't update, and the two-factor authentication tool failed for some.

CNN's Clare DUffy contributed to this report.

