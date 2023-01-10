The owner of Uniqlo is boosting pay for Japan employees by up to 40% as inflation bites

The trademark of UNIQLO is seen at Ginza district in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, in October of 2021.

 Norikazu Tateishi/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

Fast Retailing, the Japanese giant that owns popular clothing brands Uniqlo and Theory, will start paying its employees much more this year.

The company announced Wednesday that it would boost salaries in Japan by up to 40%, acknowledging that "remuneration levels have remained low" in the country in recent years.

