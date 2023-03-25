The Los Angeles school strike that kept about a half-million students out of classrooms for three days this past week has ended, but that happened even before the union announced a tentative labor contract late Friday. Still, the union's success is another sign of why short-term strikes like it are surging nationwide.

Americans typically think of a strike as one that starts with workers walking out during negotiations, and not returning to work until there's a deal, sometimes weeks or months later, if not longer.

