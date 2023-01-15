The top 1% captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world over last two years

The top 1% have captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world over the past two years, according to Oxfam's annual inequality report.

 Carlos Lujan/Europa Press/Getty Images

The world's wealthiest residents have been getting far richer, far faster than everyone else over the past two years.

The top 1% have captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world during that period, according to Oxfam's annual inequality report, released Sunday. Their fortune soared by $26 trillion, while the bottom 99% only saw their net worth rise by $16 trillion.

