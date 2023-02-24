A shortage of some fruits and vegetables in the United Kingdom that has prompted rationing at most major supermarkets could last until May, according to one of the country's biggest groups of food producers.

The Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA) told CNN Friday that UK growers were not harvesting tomatoes, peppers and eggplants at this time of year, as is usually the case, because high energy costs this winter had delayed planting.

Recommended for you

Tags