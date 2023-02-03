The US economy added a whopper 517,000 jobs in January

Construction workers are pictured here in Brooklyn on January 24.

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, hitting a level not seen since before Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon.

