The US economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January

Construction workers are pictured here in Brooklyn on January 24.

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, hitting a level not seen since May 1969 — two months before Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon — according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

