The US economy grew less in fourth quarter than previously believed

Shoppers in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The US economy grew at a 2.7% annual rate in the final three months of the year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That's less than the previous estimate of 2.9% growth in the quarter.

The slower increase in gross domestic product, a broad measure of economic activity, could be a sign that the Federal Reserve's series of steep interest rate hikes are having more of an impact than previously thought.

CNN's Alicia Wallace contributed to this report

Tags