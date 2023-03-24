The US government is seeing 'an increasing number' of TikTok-like data security cases

The US government is seeing 'an increasing number' of TikTok-like data security cases, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Thursday.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The US government is tracking a growing number of foreign-linked business transactions that pose potential data risks to national security similar to those raised by TikTok, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Thursday.

At a House Appropriations Committee hearing, Yellen said regulators charged with screening foreign investment deals for national security risks have witnessed a rise in such cases, but she declined to discuss specifics.

