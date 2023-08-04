The US job market continues its cooldown, adding just 187,000 positions last month

The US economy gained just 187,000 jobs in July. A "Now Hiring" sign is pictured at Jamba Juice in San Francisco, on June 26.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US job market has returned to pre-pandemic form.

Employers added just 187,000 jobs in July, slightly above the monthly average seen in the decade before the pandemic, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

