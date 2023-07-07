The US labor market cooled off in June, adding just 209,000 jobs

A 'Now Hiring' sign posted outside of a restaurant looking to hire workers on May 05, in Miami.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US job market finally cooled off in June, adding just 209,000 jobs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

June’s total was lower than May’s unexpectedly strong showing of 306,000, and below economists’ expectations for a net gain of 225,000 jobs.

