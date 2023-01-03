'The View' pays tribute to Barbara Walters

"The View" on Tuesday paid tribute to its creator, Barbara Walters, who died last week at 93 years old. In this image, all 11 co-hosts of "The View" shared the same stage on May 15, 2014, to celebrate the show's creator Barbara Walters.

 Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

"The View" returned from its holiday hiatus to pay tribute to its creator, Barbara Walters, who died last week at 93 years old.

Whoopi Goldberg began the show saying tributes were "pouring in from around the world" to celebrate Walters' life and legacy. "The reason why we're all sitting here, if not for her I don't know where most of us would be."

