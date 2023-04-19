One of the buzziest songs recently circulating on TikTok and climbing the Spotify charts featured the familiar voices of best-selling artists Drake and the Weeknd. But there's a twist: Drake and The Weeknd appear to have had nothing to do with it.

The viral track, "Heart on my Sleeve," comes from an anonymous TikTok user named Ghostwriter977, who claims to have used artificial intelligence to generate the voices of Drake and The Weeknd for the track.

