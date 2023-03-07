There's a new Reese's in town, hold the dairy

Hershey is launching vegan Reese's and a vegan Hershey bar.

Hershey, which makes Reese's along with Hershey bars, Kisses and other chocolates and candies, announced two new dairy-free products on Tuesday: Reese's plant-based peanut butter cups, and a vegan chocolate Hershey bar with almonds and sea salt, each made with oats instead of dairy and designed to taste like milk chocolate. The new Reese's variety will be available nationally this month, and the new Hershey bar is arriving in April.

