US stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. In the midst of a banking crisis, historically high interest rates, geopolitical turmoil and heightened recession forecasts, the S&P 500 is up nearly 7% year-to-date. But investors should be wary, warn analysts, because the churn under the surface shows noticeable weakness.

The rally that the S&P 500 has enjoyed since the beginning of the year has been driven by a small group of stocks — the market cap of the remaining 480 or so has basically remained the same.

0
0
0
0
0