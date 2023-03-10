These companies held money at Silicon Valley Bank and aren't sure if they'll recover the funds

Roku held approximately $487 million of its $1.9 billion in cash at Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed on March 10 and was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Silicon Valley Bank headquarters is seen here in Santa Clara, California, on March 10.

 Nathan Frandino/Reuters

Roku held approximately $487 million of its $1.9 billion in cash at Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed Friday and was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the streaming technology company disclosed in an SEC filing.

That's approximately 26% of the company's cash and cash equivalents, Roku said, adding that most of its deposits with the bank are uninsured.

