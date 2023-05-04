The maker of iconic board games like Scrabble and The Game of Life is retooling these classic games so that aging doesn't get in the way of older adults continuing to enjoy them.

Hasbro, in partnership with Ageless Innovation (a licensee of Hasbro brands), on Thursday unveiled new versions of Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit and The Game of Life. Each game has been reimagined to make the play experience more appealing and easier for seniors.

