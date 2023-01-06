We're in the salad days of the New Year — that period where many feel refreshed and motivated and perhaps even optimistic about the year to come. There's a certain clarity that comes during this time in January.

That said, the big question weighing on everyone's mind is whether or not the United States will enter a recession this year. And there are three big "ifs" that will determine the health of the economy: The strength of the labor market, the American consumer and the Federal Reserve.

Tags