This budget airline is making record profits

Ryanair on Monday told customers to book far in advance in order to secure cheaper tickets, as it forecast “robust demand” for Easter and summer 2023 flights from Americans and returning Asian tourists.

Ryanair expects it will be able to charge higher prices for flights over Easter and the summer, thanks to strong demand from American and Asian tourists and less competition from rivals.

The low-cost European carrier told customers in an earnings statement on Monday to "book early" before cheaper tickets sell out. It reported record profit for the three months to December 31, after increasing airfares by 14% compared to their pre-pandemic level.

