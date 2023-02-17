This company employed children to clean razor-sharp saws using hazardous chemicals

Packers Sanitation Services, pictured here in 2022, illegally employed at least 102 children between the ages of 13 and 17 in dangerous conditions.

 TNS/Minneapolis Star Tribune/ZUMA Press Wire

A major US food sanitation company illegally employed at least 102 children between the ages of 13 and 17 in jobs that had them using caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws.

Packers Sanitation Services paid $1.5 million in civil penalties for employing minors in hazardous occupations and having them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states, a US Department of Labor investigation found.

Recommended for you

Tags