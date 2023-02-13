This is the economic buzzword we should all be paying attention to

Supercore inflation refers to prices that rise when workers get paid more for their services.

If "transitory" was the buzzword for inflation watchers in 2021, this year it's "supercore."

Federal Reserve officials and economists were taken to task for dismissing inflation as temporary earlier in the pandemic, so now they're slicing and dicing inflation data in different ways. The new favorite: supercore inflation.

