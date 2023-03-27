This is why SVB imploded, says top Fed official

Silicon Valley Bank, pictured here, imploded due to mismanagement and a sudden panic among depositors, a top Federal Reserve official tells congress.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP

Silicon Valley Bank imploded due to mismanagement and a sudden panic among depositors, a top Federal Reserve official plans to tell lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday.

In prepared testimony released on Monday, Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, details how SVB leadership failed to effectively manage interest rate and liquidity risk.

