This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars

Shopify is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars. Pictured are the company's headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on May 7, 2020.

 David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.

In a memo to employees Tuesday, Shopify said it would do away with all previously scheduled recurring meetings involving three or more people and impose a "two-week cooling off period" before any of those meetings can be added back on to calendars.

