Thomas H. Lee, a private equity financier who pioneered the use of leveraged buyouts that helped to reshape corporate America, has passed away, according to a notice from his former firm that still bears his name.

"We are profoundly saddened by the unexpected passing of our good friend and former partner, Thomas H. Lee," said THL in a statement. "Tom was an iconic figure in private equity. He helped pioneer an industry and mentored generations of young professionals who followed in his footsteps."

Recommended for you

Tags