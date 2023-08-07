Thousands of flights delayed as bad weather threatens Eastern US

More than 1,100 flights have been canceled Monday across the United States – and more than 3,000 delayed – as severe weather threatens many eastern states.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — More than 7,000 flights have been impacted by the severe summer storms that are pounding the eastern United States.

Nine major airports now have ground stops, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington DC’s three major airports, New York City’s three major airports, and Philadelphia International Airport.

