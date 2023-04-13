Tibetan leader defends Dalai Lama after 'suck my tongue' request to boy

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is helped by attending monks after he addressed a group of students at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, on February 28.

 Ashwini Bhatia/AP

The head of the Tibetan government-in-exile has defended the Dalai Lama over a video in which the spiritual leader kisses a child on the lips and then asks him to "suck my tongue."

The Dalai Lama's actions were "innocent" and had been misinterpreted, Penpa Tsering told reporters at an event in the Indian capital New Delhi on Thursday, adding that the controversy over the video had "hurt" the leader's followers.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags