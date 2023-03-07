Ticketmaster goes down again as Eurovision fans rush to snag tickets

Ticketmaster crashed again on Tuesday as Eurovision fans rushed to snag tickets. Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine, winners of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest in 2022, is pictured here.

 Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images

Some fans of the Eurovision Song Contest were unable to access Ticketmaster's website Tuesday, almost four months after the ticketing platform crashed under the weight of huge demand for tickets to Taylor Swift concerts.

According to PA Media, the Eurovision tickets were scheduled to be released at 7 a.m. ET, but ticket buyers were met with a server error message just minutes before the tickets were due to go on sale.

Recommended for you

Tags