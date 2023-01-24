A top executive at Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation Entertainment was grilled by lawmakers on Tuesday after the service's inability to process orders for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour left millions of people unable to buy tickets late last year.

Over the course of the three-hour hearing, Live Nation president and CFO Joe Berchtold was pressed by senators and some of his fellow witnesses on whether his company was too dominant in the industry, thereby harming rivals, musicians and fans.

Recommended for you

Tags