TikTok banned from school-owned devices at all Florida state universities

The State University System of Florida Board of Governors has banned the social media app TikTok, along with some other software, applications, and developers, from use on university-owned devices "due to the continued and increasing landscape of cyber threats."

In a memo sent to state university system presidents on Wednesday, Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said, "This regulation requires institutions to remove technologies published in the State University System (SUS) Prohibited Technologies List from any university-owned device and to block network traffic associated with these technologies."

