US lawmakers are set to grill TikTok's chief executive on Thursday, in a wide-ranging hearing that could not come at a more consequential moment for the embattled social media platform.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew will face the House Energy and Commerce Committee during his first appearance before Congress, in a hearing that kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. Chew, who is from Singapore, will testify on "TikTok's consumer privacy and data security practices, the platforms' impact on kids, and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party," according to a statement last week from committee.

