TikTok CEO Shou Chew plans to tell US lawmakers that the app's parent company, ByteDance, does not work for the Chinese government as he seeks to avert a US ban and reassure policymakers TikTok poses no national security threat.

The remarks, which include broad promises to protect US user data, to keep teens safe and to remain free from any government influence, mark the company's most visible attempt yet to shake off concerns about the potential for foreign spying that have spooked governments worldwide.

