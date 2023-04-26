TikTok is testing a new option to create AI-generated avatars for profile pictures

TikTok is testing a new option to let users create AI-generated avatars for their profile pictures.

 Marijan Murat/picture alliance/dpa/Getty Images

TikTok is testing a new option to let users create AI-generated avatars for their profile pictures, the company confirmed to CNN on Wednesday, in a move with the potential to put recent advances in artificial intelligence technology front and center for millions of users.

The new feature appears to create a stylized, illustrated image of the user based on an uploaded picture, according to a post from social media consultant Matt Navarra, who was first to spot the option.

