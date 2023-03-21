TikTok says it has 150 million US users amid renewed calls for a ban

TikTok now has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, CEO Shou Chew confirmed on Tuesday.

 Romain Talon/Adobe Stock

TikTok now has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, CEO Shou Chew confirmed on Tuesday, in a clear attempt to highlight the platform's vast and growing reach in the country amid renewed calls for a ban.

"That's almost half the US coming to TikTok to connect, to create, to share, to learn, or just to have some fun," Chew said in a TikTok video on Tuesday. The figure also includes about five million businesses that use TikTok to reach customers, Chew said.

Recommended for you

Tags