Tim Cook and Bob Iger to meet with House China committee members

L to R: Microsoft President Brad Smith, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Disney CEO Bob Iger.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Justin Sullivan/Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

Members of a House panel focused on US-China competition are set to meet with leaders from Silicon Valley and Hollywood during a multi-day tour of California beginning today, according to a source close to the committee.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party plan to meet with top execs from Google, Microsoft, Apple and Disney, among others, to discuss topics ranging from China's investments in artificial intelligence to its cultural and human rights record; its impact on supply chains; and its goals for defense and other emerging technologies, the source said.

