Today is Tax Day. Here's what you need to know if you haven't filed your return yet — and even if you have

It's April 18, the official deadline to file your federal and state income tax returns for 2022.

 Dorde/Adobe Stock

It's April 18, the official deadline to file your federal and state income tax returns for 2022. (It is also, apparently, National Animal Crackers Day for those who celebrate.)

Whether you have already filed your tax return or still need to, the good news is this tax filing season has gone much more smoothly than the past three, which were hurt by the pandemic.

