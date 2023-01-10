Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's FTX stake will probably get wiped out

The former couple is one of the biggest equity holders in the now-bankrupt FTX enterprise.

 Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images/Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

Less than a year after Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appeared in a series of Super Bowl ads for FTX, the former couple have emerged as some of the biggest equity holders in the now-bankrupt enterprise.

Brady owns 1.1 million common shares of FTX, while Bundchen owns 686,000 shares, according to bankrupcty court documents filed Monday.

