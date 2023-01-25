Too many companies botch mass layoffs. Here's how they should approach them

When it comes to mass layoffs, there seems to be no end to the worst, most bungled ways in which some employees first learn they are being let go. These all involve organizations blindsiding employees, leaving people feeling like their years of service and dedication meant nothing.

 Adobe Stock

You commute to the office only to find your security badge no longer works.

You log on to your work computer and are denied access.

Recommended for you

Tags