Toyota's longtime president and CEO Akio Toyoda is stepping down and handing over the reins of the world's largest automaker to Lexus chief Koji Sato.

The Japanese company announced the shakeup Thursday, saying that Toyoda would be appointed chairman of the board as Sato takes over daily management. Takeshi Uchiyamada, Toyota's current chairman, will resign from his post but remain on the board, the company said. The changes are set to take effect on April 1.

