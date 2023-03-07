After I parked a new 2023 Toyota Prius and walked away, I turned around to look at it. Not because I was checking my parking job, but because it just looked so good. Turning around to look at a Prius is, seriously, something I never thought I would do.

The car's sloping nose, low roof and sharply cornered back end resemble a sports car more than a flipped-over deviled egg like past Priuses. It's a shape that's clearly had a lot of time in wind tunnels but, with subtle bulges around the back wheels and hidden back door handles, it looks exciting rather than just serviceable.

