Trump campaign has asked Meta to unblock the former president's Facebook account

Former President Trump's campaign has asked Meta to unblock the former president's Facebook account. Donald Trump is pictured here in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Trump's campaign sent a letter to Facebook's parent company, Meta, Tuesday petitioning them to unblock his Facebook account, a source familiar with the letter tells CNN.

Trump's Facebook and Twitter accounts were blocked following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Facebook initially said its ban of Trump would be indefinite. But after a public consultation and deliberation with experts, the company announced in June 2021 that Trump's ban would be reassessed in January 2023, two years after the initial decision.

Additional reporting by CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, Clare Duffy, Kristen Holmes, Gabby Orr and Brian Fung.

