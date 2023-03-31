Trump-related stocks surge after indictment

Trump-related stocks surged Friday after indictment. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange.

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Three stocks with ties to former President Donald Trump surged Friday after two sources familiar with the case told CNN that Trump faces 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury.

It's not clear why investors sent shares of those companies soaring Friday, although the stocks tend to swing wildly — surging and plummeting — when Trump makes news.

