Tucker Carlson breaks his silence but does not address his departure from Fox News

Tucker Carlson, seen here in Florida in November of 2022, broke his silence on April 26, posting a short video online after his abrupt firing from Fox News earlier in the week, but did not directly address his departure from the network nor his future.

 Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson broke his silence on Wednesday evening, posting a short video online after his abrupt firing from Fox News earlier in the week, but did not directly address his departure from the network nor his future.

The right-wing media extremist didn't say much in the rambling two-minute message, but he offered critical commentary on the state of television news, bashing the debates that occur on air as "unbelievably stupid" and "completely irrelevant."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags