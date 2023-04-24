Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

Fox News and Tucker Carlson, the right-wing personality who hosted the network's highly rated 8pm hour, have severed ties, the network said in a stunning announcement on April 24.

 Richard Drew/AP

Monday's shocking announcement that Fox had parted ways with Carlson appeared to come abruptly.

